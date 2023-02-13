The English Football League will not only seek to determine whether Dozy Mmobuosi has the funding required to complete his takeover of Sheffield United but also if he can demonstrate the wherewithal to cover the club’s immediate operating costs before sanctioning the Nigerian businessman’s purchase.

As reported last month, Mmobuosi has deposited an undisclosed sum of money with officials at Bramall Lane in order to secure exclusivity rights during his talks with current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the two men seemingly agreeing a sale price, thought to be in the region of £90m, the EFL is now scrutinising Mmobuosi’s credentials before deciding if his bid can proceed as planned. In order to give the greenlight, the governing body’s investigators must not only be satisfied of Mmobuosi’s ability to pay Prince Abdullah what he would be owed but also receive evidence that the money is available to continue running United once the proposed deal is completed. The source of Mmobuosi’s wealth, together with his personal probity, will also be checked to ensure there are no breaches of the EFL’s owners and directors test. This, according to its regulations, is designed to ensure: “That clubs are not managed or controlled by individuals who may present a risk to the club’s position.”

Disqualifying conditions can include bankruptcy proceedings, unspent criminal convictions, on-going disputes with other sporting bodies and interests in other teams.

The Star understands that United will have approached the EFL to begin the research into Mmobuosi, notifying them of the intended change at the helm, rather than the other way around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filings from Companies House, where the agri-fintech entrepreneur is in the process of striking an airline company he planned to establish off the register, will be among the details being considered.

Dozy Mmobuosi is attemptig to purchase Sheffield United

During a recent interview with another outlet, Mmobuosi insisted he was not acting as the frontman for a consortium. However, anyone else set to acquire a shareholding of 30 percent or more in United would also be subject to the test. Those deemed to be “acting in concert” with an owner, but who don’t exceed that threshold, must also gain the EFL’s approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being second in the Championship table ahead of Wednesday’s game against third-placed Middlesbrough, United’s off-the-pitch affairs have grown increasingly strained in recent weeks. Their failure to meet repayment schedules relating to previous deals has seen them banned from registering any new signings. Contract offers, made to existing members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad, must also be cleared by the EFL with the United manager recently admitting the situation has left captain Billy Sharp, Oli Norwood, Oli McBurnie and others whose deals are set to expire at the end of the season “in limbo”.

Mmobuosi, who established Tingo Inc in order to “empower” farmers in his homeland, has yet to provide any public details of how his bid for United is structured. Instead, discussing his intentions ahead of Saturday’s win over Swansea City, he spoke in broad terms about improving training ground facilities, fan representation on the board and raising the profile of Sheffield as a whole.

Prince Abdullah seized control of United following a High Court battle with long-standing director and former sole owner Kevin McCabe four years ago.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has ensured standards remain high despite the difficulties behind the scenes: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad