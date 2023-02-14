Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom insists he does not regret allowing Reda Khadra to leave the club last month, despite seeing injuries limit his attacking options ahead of tomorrow’s key game against Middlesbrough.

Signed from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, Khadra departed Bramall Lane midway through his supposedly season long loan after failing to establish himself in United’s starting eleven.

Heckingbottom initially thought he would be allowed to sign a replacement for the Germany under-21 international, before discovering United were about to be placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League after failing to keep up on their payments relating to previous forays into the market.

Sheffield United manaer Paul Heckingbottom with Daniel Jebbison, who is now back from suspension: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With captain Billy Sharp set to miss the meeting with Michael Carrick’s side after damaging an ankle during Saturday’s win over Swansea City, Heckingbottom has also seen teenage striker Will Osula, recalled from Derby County in response to the EFL’s actions, ruled-out by a fractured jaw.

Asked if he would have sanctioned Khadra’s exit had he known then what he does now, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Probably, yes. I would have let Reda go because he didn’t really want to be here anymore.

“What I didn’t know then was that we were going to be under an embargo. It’s not something (an embargo) that really comes up in the conversations you have or factor into them on a regular basis is it.”

Reda Khadra left Sheffield United last month

Second in the Championship table, United maintained their 10 point advantage over Middlesbrough in third following the victory over City. Having made no attempt to downplay the significance of the meeting with Michael Carrick’s side, Heckingbottom has welcomed the return of Daniel Jebbison from suspension as United prepare to face their nearest challengers in the race for automatic promotion. But Sharp’s likely absence means Heckingbottom could have only three recognised centre-forwards at his disposal for both the visit of Middlesbrough and this weekend’s trip to play-off contenders Millwall.

“It’s good to get Daniel back, especially with the situation in that position,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll see with Billy but he’s a major doubt, yes. We’re doing what we can and we’ll see.”