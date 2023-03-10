On the pitch he is Sheffield United’s ‘Mr Angry’. Someone who could start a ruck in an otherwise empty phonebox and test the patience of Job.

But away from the game, George Baldock always makes for relaxed and engaging company. So why the transformation whenever he laces up a pair of boots?

“Since I came to this club, I quickly realised that the tougher the opposition, the more you had to find a way to get an edge over your opponent,” Baldock smiles, after being asked by The Star to explain his sudden change in personality whenever the first whistle blows. To be honest, I really enjoy it. Plus, I just love winning. I hate losing and I even hate drawing. Even when we’re playing pool in the rec area at training, that competitive streak comes out. The only trouble is, when it comes to potting balls instead of kicking them, I’m not particularly good at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldock has enjoyed plenty of success since joining United six years ago. A member of the squad which reached the Premier League under Chris Wilder before going on to challenge for Europe, he remains a hugely influential figure under Paul Heckingbottom, whose team enters tomorrow’s game against Luton Town second in the Championship table and seven points clear of third. But those who remember him at his former club MK Dons will testify that Baldock wasn’t always someone who appeared ready to take on the world. It transpires, as he is pressed on the subject of his uber-abrasive attitude, that Wilder was responsible for encouraging him to uncork the fury rather than keep it bottled up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chris always reckoned that I played best when I was angry. He was the one who told me I needed to show that tenacity, to let it all come out, not try and hide it. He thought I could use it to my advantage and I definitely think he was right. Some players have that tenacity and others don’t I suppose. It doesn’t mean that they’re not good players, because there’s some great ones out there who are pretty quiet and express themselves in different ways. But Chris was adamant that just being myself would work for me.”

When Wilder departed two seasons ago, Baldock admits the fire in his belly was briefly doused by Slavisa Jokanovic’s more considered approach. The Serb is a supremely talented manager but his modus operandi, which revolves around dominating possession and carefully crafting openings, was never going to be a comfortable fit at this unashamedly blue collar club. The lack of a transfer budget to fund his cultural revolution ultimately proved fatal for Jokanovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's George Baldock (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic argue at Bramall Lane earlier this month: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“The gaffer now, he’s brought it back out of me again,” Baldock says, reflecting upon Heckingbottom’s appointment midway through last term. “It went away for a while, I don’t know why but I wasn’t feeling that same as I was before. I lost it a little bit and I think that showed.”

“The thing is,” he continues, “It’s not just about going out there and acting mad. It’s always channelled properly, although I hope I’ve not just jinxed myself there. Before a game, I always know what my target is, I know what I’m aiming for and I know what I have to do to get that edge over whoever I’m coming up against. When we were in the Premier League, every single week we were coming up against these amazing players who, on paper, were better than us. But by having that aggression, we were able to narrow the gap and, more often than not during our first season up there, overtake it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a Greece international - he qualifies for Gus Poyet’s side thanks to his family’s ancestry - Baldock’s return from injury could not have been better timed as United attempt to secure automatic promotion back to the top-flight. Following Tuesday night’s victory over Reading, which saw them take full advantage of their game in hand over Michael Carrick’s side, Heckingbottom’s men now face another tricky assignment; this time against a team who arrive at Bramall Lane boasting the third best away record in the division. After addressing their issues at home under new manager Rob Edwards, Luton make the journey north ranked fifth and looking a strong bet to qualify for the play-offs.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United celebrates with George Baldock of Sheffield United after victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on August 20, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With the visitors expected to test United’s defensive mettle, particularly on the break, Baldock is encouraged by the form of one of his equally confrontational colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Robbo has been different class, absolutely brilliant for the past few weeks,” says Baldock, referring to centre-half Jack Robinson. “When I was out injured, I was watching him thinking ‘He’s our stand-out player’ to be honest. All credit to him, even when he wasn;t playing he was brilliant around the place. Robbo is a winner too, he’s got that edge to him and he’s probably the only person who is angrier than me out there. He gets under the opposition’s skin. He’s been different class. Really. Totally different class for me.”

With 11 league matches remaining on their schedule and an FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers set for later this month, Baldock is aware United must combine brave hearts with cool heads in order to achieve the objectives they set themselves way back in August.

“Just keep on going, doing what we’re doing. There’s a lot of experience in this group and there’s been times that has shone through, for me anyway. There’s going to be ups and downs. It might not be Middlesbrough who turn out to challenge us, there could be someone else who comes surging through and we’ve got to be ready for that. We’ll be up for the fight but we also know how to stay focused and not get carried away with anything.”

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad