Identifying ways of combating Luton Town’s strength, athleticism and unusual pressing game are among Sheffield United’s priorities as they prepare for Saturday’s meeting with Rob Edwards’ side.

Noting that the latest visitors to Bramall Lane have “lost very few games, the same amount as us”, United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to ensure his players are familiar with some of the opposition’s most potentially troublesome traits.

With Luton ranked fifth in the table, three places and 10 points behind United after tasting defeat only eight times so far this term, Heckingbottom said: “Luton have recruited really fit and athletic players - the style they use makes the most of that as well. They can make the game almost man to man in terms of how they press and are always really difficult to come up against. One of the things we’ll have to be particularly careful of is that they are very comfortable when they’ve not got the ball, and are arguably at their most dangerous around that transition.”

Town held United to a draw when the two clubs met in August, with Oli McBurnie scoring their equaliser after Carlton Morris pounced for the hosts. Edwards was appointed three months after that match, following Nathan Jones’ move to Southampton.

Boasting the third best away record in the division - only United and leaders Burnley have been more effective on the road since August - Town are not expected to try and frustrate Heckingbottom’s team by simply sitting behind the ball.

Iliman Ndiaye (left) should feature against Luton Town: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“We’ve had people come here and do that,” he said. “Luton will look to make it difficult but not in that way, I don’t think. There’ll be lots going off and some untidy spells in the game, because that’s another way they like to impose themselves.”

United are confident Iliman Ndiaye and James McAtee will both be declared available for selection after being substituted during Tuesday’s win over Reading. Ndiaye was forced off with a dead leg while McAtee was suffering from cramp. Jayden Bogle has been receiving treatment on a swollen foot- “It got trod on,” Heckingbottom said - but is also expected to feature after responding well.

“There’s nothing new since we got back from there,” Heckingbottom said. “Which is always good news ahead of a really tough game.”