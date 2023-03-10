Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has provided evidence of the effect Bramall Lane’s supporters have upon his team’s performances, as the race for automatic promotion from the Championship prepares to enter the finishing straight.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Luton Town, which could see United strengthen their grip on second place, Heckingbottom admitted “everything will be magnified from here on in” as tensions rise across the most unpredictable competition in English football.

With his squad seven points clear of their nearest rivals Middlesbrough, Heckingbottom has spoken on numerous occasions of late about the importance of the fans - particularly at this stage of the campaign.

He returned to that theme again last night, using United’s recent FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur as proof their followers can help influence results, telling The Star: “I don’t think, when you look back at the atmosphere during that game, there was any surprise to find out that it was statistically our highest physical output so far this season. That tells you, it shows you, what an impact the crowd can have. They were incredible during that one and, as you can see, it drove the lads on.”

“Everything will be magnified from here on in,” Heckingbottom added. “Not only on a game to game basis but also within periods of games as well. There will be moments when we’re on top and moments when we’re not. The fans can help us get through that. I really hope they totally understand just how important a role they can play for us right now, because they’re such a big thing of what we’re trying to do.”

Although they will face Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals of the competition later this month, United’s priority is returning to the Premier League having been relegated two seasons ago. After beating Spurs, United then dispatched Watford before recovering from last weekend’s defeat at Ewood Park by beating Reading on Tuesday night. Town are fifth.

Sheffield United's team works in harmony with its fans: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“Within games, within actual halves of games, there is going to be a whole rollercoaster of emotions,” Heckingbottom said. “You’ve just got to enjoy it, that would be my message, and prepare for it that way. Seriously, enjoy it because we’ve worked hard to get into this position.”