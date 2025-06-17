Sheffield United's Gary O'Neil stance after former Bournemouth, Wolves man linked as Chris Wilder successor

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary O’Neil, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth manager, is not an option to succeed Chris Wilder as manager of Sheffield United, The Star understands. Wilder’s departure is expected to be confirmed this week after a decision was taken by the club’s American owners.

Wilder has paid the price for United’s play-off heartbreak at Wembley last month against Sunderland, with the owners looking for a fall-guy and settling on the manager. There has been no recruitment-based fall-out, as speculated in some quarters, but United are looking for a new man in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will not, we understand, be O’Neil, despite him being mentioned as a serious option to succeed Wilder earlier this week. As we revealed this morning a strategy has been put in place to announce Wilder’s departure, less than five months after signing a new deal at Bramall Lane, following discussions with members of the United hierarchy this week.

O’Neil has been out of work since leaving Molineux last year and has been looking for his next managerial opportunity - but that will not come at Bramall Lane.

The Wilder decision will at least allow United to move forward with their plans for the new campaign. Wilder had lined up a number of players for Bramall Lane moves this summer - including out-of-contract defender Harry Darling - but they may now move elsewhere, with Darling also a target for United’s Championship rivals Norwich City as well as Glasgow giants Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation will also inevitably mount about the futures of those United players who were close to Wilder. Key man Gustavo Hamer had a particularly good relationship with the Blades boss and is expected to be the subject of more transfer interest this summer after Leeds United failed with an audacious low-ball bid a year ago.