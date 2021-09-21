Sheffield United’s FIVE gold-rated players in FIFA 22 as stats are revealed

Sheffield United have five gold rated players in FIFA 22. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Blades have three players with ratings of 76 - among the highest in the entire Championship on this year’s edition of the game - as Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell and Robin Olsen lead the way.

Behind them in terms of United are John Fleck and John Egan, both on 75, while club captain, Billy Sharp, has a 72-rated silver card. O’Connell and Egan are the strongest defenders in the club with a 76-rating in terms of defence, with Berge the strongest with 84 physicality.

Elsewhere, new signing, Morgan Gibbs-White is the most skilful player in the side, and his four-star skill rating is as high as anybody else in the Championship this time around – alongside the likes of former Blade, David Brookes, and Reading trickster, Ovie Ejaria.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhian Brewster is the only United player with a four-star weak foot in the upcoming edition, and Oliver Burke (88 pace) is the fastest player in the side – although does have a rating of 68, which is lower than five of the other strikers at the club.

The Blades had 11 gold-rated players in FIFA 21, so have seen a substantial decline in player quality for fans venturing into career mode this rime around.