It remains a case of when, rather than if, Oliver Arblaster becomes the latest graduate of Sheffield United's youth academy to play Premier League football this season but it is still a balance that boss Chris Wilder has to get right. The 20-year-old England youth international was recalled from an impressive loan spell at Port Vale in January.

That decision was taken to integrate him into the Blades squad for the second half of this campaign but he has remained on the bench for United's last two league games, a 5-0 defeat at home to Brighton and Sunday's 1-0 loss at Wolves. The latest chance for Arblaster to make his dream top-flight bow will come on Monday when Arsenal roll into town but he may have to remain patient as boss Wilder wrestles with the conundrum of when to blood him.

With United bottom of the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest with 12 games to do, there is a clamour from some sections of the Blades fanbase to blood youngsters into the first team. Wilder has done so this season already with the likes of Andre Brooks and Sydie Peck and said of Arblaster: "Timing is key.

"He's got to trust me that it's the right time, that he's ready to go. But there are other things we've got to look at and put into our thinking in terms of when we make that decision to let him fly. You go on your experience. It's quite easy for me to chuck him in.

"I could have done it against Brighton with the scoreline as it was but I don't think it would productive or positive for him. The timing of everything is key and he has to trust me and I and the coaching staff have to make the right decision about the timing. Right the way through, about all the young players who have been here.

"Iliman [Ndiaye] was with us for five or six months, training with the first team. Brooksy was with us for a long time before we went bang, in you go. He took another step forward in pre-season and then he was up and running and we know the outcome of his full debut and what that was all about. So yeah, timing's key when they're right. Right environment, right time and hopefully we can all get it right."

Arblaster could learn much from his long-time teammate Brooks, who had a taste of first-team football earlier in his career before being parachuted into the first-team against Liverpool under Wilder and cementing his place. The 20-year-old has dipped in and out of the team in recent weeks after an illness, while Wilder turned to experience for the win at Luton, but he has been tipped for a key role in the final dozen games of the season.

"He had a great start and a lot of information chucked at him because it's not under-21s football," Wilder added. "You can get punished if you don't press or whatever. He's had a great start to his career, he played a couple of times last year but the experiences he's had will make him better. He's been ill for a little period and been under the weather and one of the reasons we pulled him out at Luton was it needed a bit more experience.