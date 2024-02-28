Sheffield United financial details confirmed after French youth international makes transfer move
Sheffield United have retained a financial interest in Nicksoen Gomis after sanctioning the French defender's move to the MLS last week. The 21-year-old has signed for Toronto FC after a successful trial period.
A product of the Blades academy, Gomis was given permission to fly to Canada and look to make the next step in his career during the league's 2024 pre-season. Gomis' debut for his new side was delayed by a concussion-related issue he suffered during the final pre-season game against Los Angeles FC earlier this month but could make his bow at New England early next month.
A regular for United's U18s and U21 teams after joining the Blades in 2018, Gomis also played for France's under-18s and general manager Jason Hernandez said: “We are delighted to add Nicksoen to our club. Nicksoen quickly demonstrated his quality in defence and integrated seamlessly into our First Team environment. He arrives with a strong pedigree, having formative years at distinguished European platforms. We are confident he will continue to grow within the team over the 2024 season and beyond.”
The Star understands that United did not command an up-front fee from the MLS side for the defender but will receive some cash once he has played a certain number of games for Toronto, while a sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal that took him across the pond to protect the Blades' interests in case he becomes a success.
The left-sided defender has signed a two-year deal through to 2025, with options for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns also contained in the agreement. If he establishes himself in boss John Herdman's plans he could find himself coming up against Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez when Toronto face David Beckham's Inter Miami in July and October.