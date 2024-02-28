Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have retained a financial interest in Nicksoen Gomis after sanctioning the French defender's move to the MLS last week. The 21-year-old has signed for Toronto FC after a successful trial period.

A product of the Blades academy, Gomis was given permission to fly to Canada and look to make the next step in his career during the league's 2024 pre-season. Gomis' debut for his new side was delayed by a concussion-related issue he suffered during the final pre-season game against Los Angeles FC earlier this month but could make his bow at New England early next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A regular for United's U18s and U21 teams after joining the Blades in 2018, Gomis also played for France's under-18s and general manager Jason Hernandez said: “We are delighted to add Nicksoen to our club. Nicksoen quickly demonstrated his quality in defence and integrated seamlessly into our First Team environment. He arrives with a strong pedigree, having formative years at distinguished European platforms. We are confident he will continue to grow within the team over the 2024 season and beyond.”

The Star understands that United did not command an up-front fee from the MLS side for the defender but will receive some cash once he has played a certain number of games for Toronto, while a sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal that took him across the pond to protect the Blades' interests in case he becomes a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad