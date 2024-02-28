Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The catering group that provides the matchday food and drink to Sheffield United have pledged to "elevate the culinary experience" at Bramall Lane after agreeing a significant extension to their contract with the Blades. Levy UK + Ireland, an arm of caterer Compass, has worked with United since 2009.

The group have now agreed a 10-year extension to their agreement with the Blades, with the value undisclosed. As well as refreshments for fans on the Bramall Lane concourses, Levy also provide matchday and corporate hospitality and non-matchday events including concerts. The agreement will also see further investment in Bramall Lane after impressive work on the recently refurbished 1889 Suite was completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United chief executive Stephen Bettis said that Levy "has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our club's values and our fans' expectations. This successful partnership has contributed significantly to the matchday experience at Bramall Lane. We look forward to seeing our collaboration with Levy evolve even further."