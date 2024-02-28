Sheffield United agree 10-year deal that promises to "elevate" fans' Bramall Lane matchday experience
and live on Freeview channel 276
The catering group that provides the matchday food and drink to Sheffield United have pledged to "elevate the culinary experience" at Bramall Lane after agreeing a significant extension to their contract with the Blades. Levy UK + Ireland, an arm of caterer Compass, has worked with United since 2009.
The group have now agreed a 10-year extension to their agreement with the Blades, with the value undisclosed. As well as refreshments for fans on the Bramall Lane concourses, Levy also provide matchday and corporate hospitality and non-matchday events including concerts. The agreement will also see further investment in Bramall Lane after impressive work on the recently refurbished 1889 Suite was completed.
United chief executive Stephen Bettis said that Levy "has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our club's values and our fans' expectations. This successful partnership has contributed significantly to the matchday experience at Bramall Lane. We look forward to seeing our collaboration with Levy evolve even further."
Levy's chief operating officer said: "Our Levy team is committed to elevating the culinary experience at Bramall Lane, investing in improvements to further enhance the matchday experience for the loyal supporters and guests of this great club." The quality of food and service provided to fans on matchday has long been a controversial point amongst Unitedites and in our Big Fan Survey last summer, The Star asked supporters, amongst other questions, if "the matchday food/drink at the stadium [was] of a satisfactory quality and price?" Of the respondents, 71.8 per cent answered no and a number referenced the food offering as their main improvement that could be made to their matchday experience.