Emotional fatigue could have been a factor behind Sheffield United’s lacklustre performance against Blackburn Rovers, Paul Heckingbottom admitted, after watching his team beaten at Ewood Park.

Harry Pickering’s early goal condemned the visitors to their third defeat in four Championship outings, with Tyrhys Dolan and Sammi Szmodics both hitting the woodwork for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men after the break.

Although United remain second in the table, the result saw Rovers close the gap between themselves and Heckingbottom’s side to only six points with 11 and 12 matches of their seasons remaining respectively.

Asked to explain why, by his own admission, United lacked their “usual intensity”, Heckingbottom replied: “There could be emotional fatigue. But that’s something we’ve got to cope with. Especially at this stage.”

Three days after stunning Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, United made a number of changes for the trip to Lancashire with Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye all returning to the starting eleven. Despite falling behind during the opening exchanges, as Rovers showcased their effectiveness on the counter-attack, Heckingbottom felt United “would go on to win” when he addressed his squad during the interval. But a lethargic start to the second period effectively dashed those hopes and, if Heckingbottom’s suspicions are correct, will raise fears that United’s inability to draft-in reinforcements midway through the campaign could eventually prove costly. After allowing Reda Khadra to terminate his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff outlined plans to sign two new faces before learning their employers had been placed under a transfer embargo after failing to keep up with their repayments on previous deals.

John Fleck battles for the ball at Blackburn Rovers, as Sheffield United slip to defeat: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We can’t have been physically tired,” Heckingbottom said. “We made the changes. But mentally, emotionally, maybe.”

Despite the threat opponents who have now won five in a row carried, United created several promising opportunities following Pickering’s opener before growing increasingly ragged as the afternoon progressed. Rovers, who will travel to Bramall Lane in the quarter-finals of the cup later this month, could have stretched their advantage following the restart but Tomasson insisted they were “deserved” victors.

“We weren’t at our best,” said Heckingbottom. “We weren't as fluid as usual. We didn’t play with pace or tempo."