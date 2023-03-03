Anel Ahmedhodzic has admitted he feels aggrieved by the suspension which will rule him out of Sheffield United’s visit to Blackburn Rovers and also next week’s trip to Reading.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is unavailable for selection at Ewood Park tomorrow, after collecting his 10th yellow card of the season during last weekend’s victory over Watford. But Ahmedhodzic has described some of his most recent cautions, including those issued against Middlesbrough and Rotherham, as harsh - believing they stem from an issue which has also tested manager Paul Heckingbottom’s patience of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming “it hurts” to miss two important games as his team mates attempt to win automatic promotion from the Championship, the defender told The Star: “I think many of the ones I’ve got have been soft. In my opinion, it was the wrong decision during the Rotherham match and also in the last one (Watford). The Middlesbrough one, he pulled me back, I responded and pulled him and it was a 50/50 thing. But I get it. I definitely think the last four I’ve got were wrong.”

After seeing his captain Billy Sharp fined £2,500 by the Football Association for questioning the integrity of the officials following last month’s FA Cup clash with Wrexham, Ahmedhodzic has been careful not to fall into the same trap - stating that he is merely expressing an opinion on the referees’ interpretation of some of the events which prompted his ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not a referee,” Ahmedhodzic noted. “So maybe I am wrong. I am just telling you what I think.”

But his comments echo those made by Heckingbottom following his dismissal from the touchline during the defeat by Michael Carrick’s side. Speaking after a result which saw the gap between his second-placed squad and Middlesbrough cut to four points, before it stretched to seven when United beat Slaven Bilic’s squad at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom voiced fears that players increase their chances of “getting” a decision if they “go down” rather than “try to stay on their feet”. Ahmedhodzic clearly feels many of those that have gone against him in recent weeks lend weight to the 45-year-old’s argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson (left) and Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrate after the final whistle following the win over Spurs: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

“I think you could see my reaction when I got the one against Watford,” Ahmedhodzic said. “I was so disappointed, especially knowing that I am going to have to miss games because of it.”

Ahmedhodzic’s enforced absence not only denies him the opportunity to face opponents led by Jon Dahl Tomasson, his head coach at former club Malmo, but also presents Heckingbottom with a dilemma as he prepares to reshuffle a rearguard affected by injury and illness in recent weeks. Chris Basham, a vastly experienced veteran of the United team which finished ninth in the top-flight under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder, is the most likely to step-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bash is the best character I’ve run into during my entire career,” Ahmedhodzic said. “Probably the most professional too. He has been a great help for me, helping me settle in and with the demands of the position, the way it is played here. I can not thank him enough.”