The young England international, who is the subject of an international tug-of-war with his home country Canada interested in securing his services, was recalled by the Blades after Rhian Brewster’s injury and Lys Mousset’s deadline-day departure.

Coupled with Oli McBurnie’s complicated return to fitness after contracting Covid-19, Paul Heckingbottom was keen to ensure his side were not left short in the second half of the season as they look to make a late run for the play-offs.

Jebbison scored nine times for the Brewers this season, and revealed recently how much working under former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink had benefitted him.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Burton Albion for my amazing time on loan at the club," he said after the recall clause in his loan move was activated by the Blades.

"My special thanks go to the gaffer, all the staff and players who have helped me grow both as a person and as a player off and on the pitch - this is something I will be ever indebted to them for.

Daniel Jebbison has returned to Sheffield United: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"Thanks to the amazing fans that have supported me week-in, week-out. I will always be grateful for your encouragement and be back to the stadium as a supporter from now on.

"I came to learn and I feel I'm going back to Sheffield United in a good place so, again, thank you.