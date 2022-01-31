Former Sheffield United target 'set to join rivals Bournemouth' after Liverpool sanction move

Phillips, along with his Anfield teammate Rhys Williams, emerged as a target for the Blades when the Bramall Lane hierarchy switched their strategy midway through the current transfer window.

After initially pursuing permanent signings to shore up his defensive options, including James Hill and John Souttar, who went to Bournemouth and Rangers respectively, Paul Heckingbottom was informed he would have to use the loan market to bolster his backline.

And as Brentford’s Charlie Goode nears a move to Bramall Lane, the Cherries are reportedly close to adding to the signing of youngster Hill by bringing in Phillips until the end of the season.

Phillips, who played a key role in helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League last season amidst a defensive injury crisis, had been linked with Premier League sides including Newcastle United and Watford.

But the Cherries look set to secure his services for the rest of the season, after agreeing to pay a loan fee. They are also interested in his Anfield teammate Neco Williams, a 20-year-old right-back.