Sheffield United: Lys Mousset's deadline-day move to Serie A strugglers confirmed

The Frenchman has not featured for the Blades since current boss Paul Heckingbottom took charge, with the former Barnsley and Leeds boss expressing concerns about Mousset’s fitness levels.

The striker responded by hiring a personal trainer and earlier posted a photograph of him on a plane. The Serie A strugglers have since confirmed his signing, with Mousset set to wear the No.99 shirt for his new club.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As The Star reported yesterday, the deal will see Mousset spend the remainder of the season playing alongside his compatriot Franck Ribery; the former Marseille, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina winger who has been capped 81 times by France.

Mousset is out of contract at United in the summer, and the loan move would appear to confirm that his Blades career is all but over.