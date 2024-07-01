Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England U20 international Daniel Jebbison makes Sheffield United contract decision amid Sunderland, Leeds United transfer interest

Sheffield United will be entitled to some compensation from Daniel Jebbison’s next club if the striker remains in England, following his decision to reject the Blades’ offer of a new contract. The England U20 international is now a free agent after his contract expired yesterday, and has turned down the opportunity to remain at Bramall Lane.

The news will likely be another real frustration for Unitedites in a barren summer so far, amid a US-led attempt to take control of Bramall Lane. With the first game of the Championship season now less than six weeks away the Blades are in limbo between two potential sets of ownership, with all significant transfer activity on hold for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is understood to have had a bearing on Jebbison’s decision, with Leeds United and Sunderland amongst the clubs previously reported to be interested in signing him. Any club in England who signs him on a ‘free’ this summer will face having to pay United compensation, because Jebbison is under 24 years of age and was offered a new deal by the Blades. The rules are slightly different if he moves abroad.

If the two clubs cannot agree on a suitable level of compensation then the deal will move to a tribunal, who will assess Jebbison’s fair market value. United could also be awarded a sell-on percentage if the Canadian-born striker moves on in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie, Jebbison’s fellow striker, is also now officially a free agent after his deal expired yesterday along with defender John Egan and goalkeeper Adam Davies. United had previously been confident that Jebbison would sign a new deal, with the striker telling the club that he saw his future in South Yorkshire.

He made what turned out to be a farewell appearance off the bench in United’s final game of last season, the final-day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, after missing the entirety of the campaign before that point from the complications of a pre-season blood clot.