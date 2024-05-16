Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United fans pay emotional tributes after confirmation that iconic trio will leave Bramall Lane

Sometimes you know the day is coming but, when the news lands, it doesn't make it any easier. This summer will be the end of an era at Sheffield United as three genuine legends of the Lane pack their bags for pastures now.

That's not to overlook the contributions of Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe, who will also depart United this summer when their contracts officially expire. Both played their part in last year's promotion, Foderingham especially so, and will move on with everyone's best wishes. But the real emotion earlier today, when official confirmation of the farewell five, was reserved for Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock, three men with seven promotions between them, hundreds of appearances and almost as many memories in a red and white shirt.

Basham was the last playing link with that 100-point League One side that kickstarted the Blades revolution, Baldock and then Norwood two more cogs in the wheel that rolled all the way to the Premier League - twice - and then back down again. Norwood had been keen to leave United in a better place when he left than when he arrived. They may be back in the Championship but it has been a hell of a ride with him in the middle of the park, pinging balls left, right and centre better than anyone in United's recent history.

His chance for an emotional farewell could come on Sunday against Spurs, with Baldock and Basham sadly sidelined with injury. Baldock faces an exciting future in Greece with Panathinaikos, Basham a less secure one as he battles back from his horror injury at Fulham. All three were key members of the United squad that stormed to promotion from the Championship and then attacked the Premier League with no fear whatsoever, launching a fairytale assault on the European places before Covid-19 wreaked its havoc across the globe. What could have been, but for the pandemic, will remain one of the great unanswered questions in United's recent history.

As important as their on-field contributions were their genuine love and affection for Sheffield United football club. None were born in the Steel City or grew up dreaming of playing at Bramall Lane, but few have bought into the Blades as much as these three. Norwood this week described his six-year spell as the best of his career. Basham has spent a decade of his life at United and will be connected to the club forever. And who could ever doubt Baldock's commitment to the Blades, his Furious George nickname well earned?

All three deserve immense gratitude and respect from Unitedites, this weekend and beyond. But as we acknowledge the past it's also a chance to look to the future - to the new household names who can come in and take on the baton. The handover from Norwood to Ollie Arblaster as the new midfield dictator seems obvious, as does Jayden Bogle's chance to finally have a clear run at the right wing-back slot next season after years of a brilliant Baldock battle.

The post-Basham era seems less certain, with Anel Ahmedhodzic expected to be on his way in the summer after relegation. Replacing a player of Basham's ability and attitude would be difficult enough, let alone discovering someone who can take on the mantle as one of the big beating hearts of the football club.

