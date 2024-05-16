Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Basham sends emotional Sheffield United message after Bramall Lane departure confirmed

Chris Basham has penned an emotional farewell message to Sheffield United after confirmation that his decade-long spell at Bramall Lane will come to an end this summer. The defender, who signed for United in the summer of 2014, will be released when his contract expires at the end of the season as he continues to recover from a horrific injury.

Basham broke his leg and ankle away at Fulham earlier this season and has already admitted to doubts over whether he will play top-level football again, as he approaches his 36th birthday in July. His release has led to an outpouring of emotion from Unitedites mourning the departure of a club icon, alongside fellow promotion heroes Ollie Norwood and George Baldock.

Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will also leave the Lane this summer when their contracts expire, with Blades fans able to say goodbye to the five players this weekend when their side face Tottenham Hotspur in the final game of a forgettable relegation season. Writing on his Instagram account, Basham said: “Loved every second! The journey for the last 10 years has been something I could have never foreseen when I arrived.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the club, the fans, managers, and the players I’ve played with, for making it so special. 🚂 ❤️.” Teammate Oli McBurnie replied: “The best brother, it’s been an honour,” while former United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, now at Arsenal, wrote: “All the very best to one of the best ❤️.”