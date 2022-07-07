Sheffield United in Portugal: New signing Tommy Doyle knows what Blades fans want

But Tommy Doyle, the Manchester City midfielder, has promised Sheffield United supporters one thing above any other during his season-loan long spell at Bramall Lane.

"I give everything," the City youngster, who put pen to paper on his temporary move to South Yorkshire earlier this week, insisted.

"I'm someone who'll give 110 per cent, regardless. There are other parts of my game, goals and passes and tackles and assists, but the main thing is that I'll put it all in.

"I think that's the basic any footballer should do. And I'll certainly do that every week while I'm here."

Doyle, who has joined his new teammates at their training camp in Portugal as they look to step up their preparations ahead of their season opener against Watford on August 1, is yet to kick a ball in a game for United and will likely do so for the first time on Friday evening when Paul Heckingbottom's men face Casa Pia in their first pre-season game.

But his words suggest he already has a sound understanding of what pleases Blades fans - a support base who appreciate a moment of magic as much as any, but will simply not tolerate a player they even suspect is potentially not giving everything for the cause.

"This is a club that works hard," Doyle added, "and my focus is 100 per cent here.

"I've been told [by City] to go and work hard and give everything for this club. Which I'll do."

Doyle, a City fan since birth, is the grandson of two City legends in Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe and joined their academy at just eight years old.

He is highly rated by Pep Guardiola, who has previously described him as a "special player", and spent time last season on loan at Hamburg and then United's Championship rivals Cardiff City, enjoying his first taste of Bramall Lane during his spell with Steve Morison's side.

"The physicality of the Championship was difficult, but the number of games in quick succession was difficult too," he admitted.