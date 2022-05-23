Sheffield United's Championship challenge revealed as Burnley come down, Sunderland come up and Leeds United stay up

The Premier League season came to its conclusion on Sunday seeing Leeds United avoid the drop at the expense of Burnley, who join Watford and Norwich City in the second tier to face the Blades next season.

Jack Harrison’s injury time winner for Leeds against Brentford was enough for the Whites, as Burnley failed to win at home against Newcastle United losing 2-1 and bringing to an end their six-season spell in the top flight.

Burnley fans applaud players on their way off the pitch following the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said he always had belief that his side would secure their Premier League status.

“I believed that we were going to do this,” he said. “There wasn’t one day I didn’t believe and that’s why I never talked about being in the Championship.

"For me this business is is about belief, and about exuding it as a leader, and the other part that I had as an advantage was the group of players that we have.”

In the Turf Moor camp, it had appeared that Burnley’s recent upsurge in form under interim coach Mike Jackson might keep them up but that final day win eluded them.

Jackson said afterwards: “That won’t go away for a long, long time. In fact it won’t. It will always be there. It’s something I’ll have to live with that won’t go away…

“It’s really raw at the moment. I’m gutted for the group, the fans, the staff. It’s hard to find the words sometimes. They’ve given it everything and that’s all you can ask of anybody.”

Dean Smith’s Norwich City, whose fate was already sealed before the final day, saw his team taken apart by Tottenham Hotspur losing their final home game 5-1, as Spurs clinched a Champions League place above their rivals Arsenal.

Smith who was already prepared for a season in the Championship said that he found it difficult to ‘motivate’ his team.

“It has been hard for the last four games, hard for motivation when you know you are a Championship team next season,” he said. “Today was too far for us against a much better-quality team. Historically this football club has found a way to get out of the Championship and we have to do it again.”

In the League One Play-Off Final, Sunderland finally ended their turbulent period in the third tier by beating Wycommbe 2-0 at Wembley.

“It was such a challenge for me to come here because this club has hoovered up managers over the last four years, but I have always had confidence I could go to a big club,” said boss Alex Neil.