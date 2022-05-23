Sheffield United: Youngsters continue to go from strength to strength

Sheffield United’s academy continues to go from strength to strength after its under-18’s team were crowned Professional Development League champions.

By James Shield
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:40 pm

Sheffield United: Coaching staff reach a decision on Norway's Sander Berge

Will Lankshear and Theo Williams scored during the second-half of the win over Charlton Athletic, which saw United lift the trophy following a 2-1 win at the club’s training complex in Shirecliffe.

Daniel Kanu had earlier fired the visitors from London in front, before United seized control of the game.

Sheffield United's youngsters have given Paul Heckingbottom some welcome food for thought: Darren Staples / Sportimage

They had thrashed Colchester 5-1 to reach the national final, netting five times without reply during the closing stages of the contest after initially falling behind. Oliver Arblaster, who featured in Paul Heckingbottom’s first team squad towards the end of last term, took part in both matches. Sydie Peck was also among those to impress.

Speaking before United’s defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals, Heckingbottom confirmed he wants to continue broadening the pathway between Bramall Lane’s development programme and senior squad.

Oliver Arblaster warms up before Sheffield United's game against Blackpool last season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The 44-year-old previously served as head coach of United’s under-23’s before replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion during an injury crisis over the Christmas and New Year period, have both featured prominently of late.

“We want to bring people through, but they have to show they are good enough,” Heckingbottom said. “There’s no favours given. There can’t be. They have to show, day in and day out, that they can meet the standards. But they know, if they do, that they’ll be given opportunities to step up.”

