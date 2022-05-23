Will Lankshear and Theo Williams scored during the second-half of the win over Charlton Athletic, which saw United lift the trophy following a 2-1 win at the club’s training complex in Shirecliffe.

Daniel Kanu had earlier fired the visitors from London in front, before United seized control of the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's youngsters have given Paul Heckingbottom some welcome food for thought: Darren Staples / Sportimage

They had thrashed Colchester 5-1 to reach the national final, netting five times without reply during the closing stages of the contest after initially falling behind. Oliver Arblaster, who featured in Paul Heckingbottom’s first team squad towards the end of last term, took part in both matches. Sydie Peck was also among those to impress.

Speaking before United’s defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals, Heckingbottom confirmed he wants to continue broadening the pathway between Bramall Lane’s development programme and senior squad.

Oliver Arblaster warms up before Sheffield United's game against Blackpool last season: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The 44-year-old previously served as head coach of United’s under-23’s before replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion during an injury crisis over the Christmas and New Year period, have both featured prominently of late.