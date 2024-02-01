Transfer news: Sheffield United's busy relegation rivals add striker after Dortmund signing
Sheffield United's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest continue to be one of the busiest Premier League teams in the transfer market
Nottingham Forest have made it two signings in 24 hours after bringing in Gio Reyna from Dortmund on Wednesday night.
Forest, who are deep in a relegation battle along with Sheffield United and have a potential points deduction hanging over them over the alleged breaking of P&S rules, doubled up by securing the signature of a young striker from Portugal.
Rodrigo Ribeiro has moved to the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon on loan for the remainder of the season, with an option to buy. Ribeiro came through the ranks in Lisbon and made his professional debut for the club as a late substitute in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in March 2022.
National media reports are suggesting that Forest aren't finished there, with Nuno Espírito Santo hoping to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Crystal Palace's former England international Sam Johnstone apparently top of their list. Johnstone has recently been ousted by former Blades and Forest stopper Dean Henderson as the number one at Selhurst Park.