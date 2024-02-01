Rodrigo Ribeiro has joined Nottingham Forest from of Sporting CP (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have made it two signings in 24 hours after bringing in Gio Reyna from Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Forest, who are deep in a relegation battle along with Sheffield United and have a potential points deduction hanging over them over the alleged breaking of P&S rules, doubled up by securing the signature of a young striker from Portugal.

Rodrigo Ribeiro has moved to the City Ground from Sporting Lisbon on loan for the remainder of the season, with an option to buy. Ribeiro came through the ranks in Lisbon and made his professional debut for the club as a late substitute in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in March 2022.