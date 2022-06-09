Adidas have made Sheffield United's kits since the 2014 season

Sheffield United's best and worst Adidas shirts ranked as Blades prepare for Errea change

Sheffield United, as The Star revealed earlier this year, are edging closer to the end of their partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas, with Italian company Errea poised to take over the manufacturing of their shirts from next season.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:41 pm

United’s kits have been made by Adidas since 2014, when they themselves replaced Macron. In that period, United were promoted from League One to the Premier League within three seasons before being relegated again last year.

As we revealed, officials at Bramall Lane are keen to strike a deal which covers every club within the United World network – including United, Beerschot in Belgium and clubs in France, India and Dubai.

What could have been for Blades with former target on verge of €100m move

Adidas have produced a number of home and away shirts for United since they began working together, and some third kits too for when their normal red and white stripes and away jerseys would cause a kit clash.

When United expect new kit to be available ahead of major change

But which of their efforts have been the best, and which are best forgotten and consigned to history? We tasked our man Danny Hall to go through all United’s Adidas kits and rank them, from worst to best.

Let us know if you agree or disagree via Twitter here ...

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. 2018/19 home

A fairly iconic shirt given United were promoted in it that season but the design is terrible. A jarring green sponsor and worst of all, the plain white sleeves and back. United play in red and white, not the other way round

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

2. 2017/18 away

A possible nod to Teletext Holidays’ corporate colours – otherwise, who came up with the idea for a purple away shirt? With some fans insistent it was blue, it was quietly shelved on the pitch

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

3. 2015/16 away

United and luminous green kits have had a decent history, but this one missed the mark as often as some of the players who wore it

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

4. 2014/15 home

Adidas’ first United effort, it was a welcome change from the Macron era but instead of stripes, United were given red and white boxes on the front of the shirts. At least it didn’t have a plain back

Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
AdidasBladesChris Holt
Next Page
Page 1 of 5