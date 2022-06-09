United’s kits have been made by Adidas since 2014, when they themselves replaced Macron. In that period, United were promoted from League One to the Premier League within three seasons before being relegated again last year.
As we revealed, officials at Bramall Lane are keen to strike a deal which covers every club within the United World network – including United, Beerschot in Belgium and clubs in France, India and Dubai.
Adidas have produced a number of home and away shirts for United since they began working together, and some third kits too for when their normal red and white stripes and away jerseys would cause a kit clash.
But which of their efforts have been the best, and which are best forgotten and consigned to history? We tasked our man Danny Hall to go through all United’s Adidas kits and rank them, from worst to best.
Let us know if you agree or disagree via Twitter here ...