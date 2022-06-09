United’s kits have been made by Adidas since 2014, when they themselves replaced Macron. In that period, United were promoted from League One to the Premier League within three seasons before being relegated again last year.

As we revealed, officials at Bramall Lane are keen to strike a deal which covers every club within the United World network – including United, Beerschot in Belgium and clubs in France, India and Dubai.

Adidas have produced a number of home and away shirts for United since they began working together, and some third kits too for when their normal red and white stripes and away jerseys would cause a kit clash.

But which of their efforts have been the best, and which are best forgotten and consigned to history? We tasked our man Danny Hall to go through all United’s Adidas kits and rank them, from worst to best.

1. 2018/19 home A fairly iconic shirt given United were promoted in it that season but the design is terrible. A jarring green sponsor and worst of all, the plain white sleeves and back. United play in red and white, not the other way round Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2. 2017/18 away A possible nod to Teletext Holidays’ corporate colours – otherwise, who came up with the idea for a purple away shirt? With some fans insistent it was blue, it was quietly shelved on the pitch Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3. 2015/16 away United and luminous green kits have had a decent history, but this one missed the mark as often as some of the players who wore it Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4. 2014/15 home Adidas’ first United effort, it was a welcome change from the Macron era but instead of stripes, United were given red and white boxes on the front of the shirts. At least it didn’t have a plain back Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales