Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz has received a late call-up to the Chile international squad, The Star understands, despite being initially left out of the side for friendlies against Albania and France amid a demand from his new boss to learn Spanish. The 24-year-old is on loan at United from Villareal and qualifies for Chile through his mother, Andrea.

The forward was initially omitted from Ricardo Gareca's first Chile squad, with the newly-appointed boss suggesting it was "essential" that Brereton Diaz learns Spanish. But it was not a barrier to his inclusion after being handed a late call-up over the weekend ahead of the clashes against Albania on Friday and France on Tuesday.

Blades boss Chris Wilder will be keeping his fingers crossed that Brereton Diaz returns to Shirecliffe next week unscathed, ahead of their next Premier League outing on March 30 at home to Fulham. The forward missed games earlier this month after a hamstring issue and made his return in a promising display at Bournemouth just before the international break.

Brereton Diaz scored on his first two Premier League appearances for the Blades after making the loan move back to England in January, following his summer switch from Blackburn to Villareal. He has 27 caps for Chile so far.