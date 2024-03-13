It's not far off a year since Sheffield United secured promotion to the Premier League with victory over West Brom and 10 and a half months later, the mood is very different around Bramall Lane. The Blades are bottom of the Premier League table and 10 points off safety, with 10 games left.

Their squad also underwent a dramatic reshape after sealing their place back at English football's top table, with a huge 30 players leaving either in that summer transfer window or the most recent one in January. Some have gone on to shine in Europe and at the African Cup of Nations while others swapped one relegation battle for another and some dropped into non-league.

So after John Fleck made an emotional return to Bramall Lane last week to say goodbye to Unitedites ahead of the Blades' defeat to Arsenal, we had a look to see where all the United departures are at now since they took their next steps away from South Yorkshire...

1 . Jake Eastwood The Blades academy product ended his long association with his boyhood club in the summer when he moved to Grimsby on a permanent deal. He’s made 15 appearances so far this season, with Grimsby fourth bottom of League Two Photo Sales

2 . Enda Stevens One of four senior players to be released by the Blades in the summer, Stevens signed for Championship side Stoke City but hasn’t played since December after suffering a calf injury and then a hamstring issue Photo Sales

3 . Louie Marsh The highly-rated academy product made his long-awaited Blades debut against Lincoln in the League Cup before moving to Doncaster Rovers on loan. He returned to Bramall Lane after suffering a broken arm and is on the comeback trail Photo Sales