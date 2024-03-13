Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has challenged his Sheffield United players to replicate their performance level in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in their upcoming games at Bramall Lane as he looks to end their recent home woes. The Blades have conceded five or more goals in their last four games on home soil but were much better at Bournemouth and were minutes away from another morale-boosting win on their travels.

Even the concession of a 91st-minute equaliser didn't dampen the mood too much in the away end as the travelling Blades responded to a battling performance that they expect from their side, but haven't seen in recent home defeats. Wilder admitted in the build-up to the game that some Unitedites had fallen out of love with their club a little in recent weeks but on Saturday it felt like some of the connection was returning.

Before going to acknowledge their travelling supporters Wilder gathered his players in a huddle on the Dean Court pitch. "That was nothing for anyone else," he said. "Other than that was the performance that we were after and that people had come a long way to see you. So go and enjoy that moment, because it’s been a really difficult week for us all.

"That’s what we’ve tried to do but the biggest thing now is bringing that into a home game. Our supporters pack into Bramall Lane week in, week out. Financially it’s a difficult situation for everyone, especially a city in the north, and people want to see that type of performance. And they have seen it this season, before me and with me. We’ve got a quarter of the season left and I don’t want our season to be defined by an Arsenal performance or a 40 minutes against Villa. I want it to be defined by people talking about what happened at Luton and on days like today."

