There were memorable scenes at Bramall Lane in midweek as second-half goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic helped Sheffield United see off West Bromwich Albion and secure promotion back into the Premier League .

With just over 30,000 supporters packed inside the Blades famous old home, Paul Heckingbottom’s men put the seal on a memorable season and ensured they will welcome the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the top tier when the new season gets underway in August.

The celebrations went on long into the night as the Bramall Lane faithful reflected on another season where they have displayed their unwavering support and looked ahead to seeing their side mix it with some elite opponents once again. But how does United’s average home attendance compare to their current Championship rivals in what has been a successful attempt to end their two-year stay in the second tier?