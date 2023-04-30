News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s average home attendance compared to Championship rivals Sunderland, Burnley and more

How does the Blades average home attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

There were memorable scenes at Bramall Lane in midweek as second-half goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic helped Sheffield United see off West Bromwich Albion and secure promotion back into the Premier League.

With just over 30,000 supporters packed inside the Blades famous old home, Paul Heckingbottom’s men put the seal on a memorable season and ensured they will welcome the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the top tier when the new season gets underway in August.

The celebrations went on long into the night as the Bramall Lane faithful reflected on another season where they have displayed their unwavering support and looked ahead to seeing their side mix it with some elite opponents once again. But how does United’s average home attendance compare to their current Championship rivals in what has been a successful attempt to end their two-year stay in the second tier?

How do the average home attendances of Championship clubs compare?

1. Championship average attendances 2022/23 season

How do the average home attendances of Championship clubs compare? Photo: Owen Humphreys

Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,845.

2. 24th - Luton Town

Average attendance at Kenilworth Road is 9,845. Photo: Paul Harding

Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,470.

3. 23rd - Rotherham

Average attendance at the New York Stadium is 10,470. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 11,956.

4. 22nd - Wigan Athletic

Average attendance at the DW Stadium is 11,956. Photo: Getty Images

