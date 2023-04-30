News you can trust since 1887
8 Premier League free agents Sheffield United could sign after securing promotion - gallery

A look at some of the Premier League free agents Sheffield United could consider signing this summer.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Sheffield United will already be getting excited about Premier League football after securing promotion earlier this week.

The Blades wrapped up their promotion bid with three games to spare, defeating West Brom to seal the deal. They can now begin preparing for life in the Premier League, and naturally, they will need to add a number of players to improve their squad ahead of next season, and amid uncertainty over a takeover, cheap deals could be important.

With that in mind, we have found nine Premier League players who are on course to be free agents this season for the Blades to consider.

Take a look below...

1. Daniel Amartey

Amartey could be a good option to bring Premier League experience.

1. Daniel Amartey

Amartey could be a good option to bring Premier League experience.

2. Nampalys Mendy

Mendy is a workhorse in the middle, and if he can stay fit, he would bring real quality to the Blades midfield.

2. Nampalys Mendy

Mendy is a workhorse in the middle, and if he can stay fit, he would bring real quality to the Blades midfield.

3. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie could yet leave Newcastle this summer. He could bring experience and flair.

3. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie could yet leave Newcastle this summer. He could bring experience and flair.

4. Adam Forshaw

Forshaw is likely to leave Leeds. He is not the most eye-catching option, but he would be affordable, and he would also bring some welcome knowhow.

4. Adam Forshaw

Forshaw is likely to leave Leeds. He is not the most eye-catching option, but he would be affordable, and he would also bring some welcome knowhow.

