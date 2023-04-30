8 Premier League free agents Sheffield United could sign after securing promotion - gallery
A look at some of the Premier League free agents Sheffield United could consider signing this summer.
Sheffield United will already be getting excited about Premier League football after securing promotion earlier this week.
The Blades wrapped up their promotion bid with three games to spare, defeating West Brom to seal the deal. They can now begin preparing for life in the Premier League, and naturally, they will need to add a number of players to improve their squad ahead of next season, and amid uncertainty over a takeover, cheap deals could be important.
With that in mind, we have found nine Premier League players who are on course to be free agents this season for the Blades to consider.
Take a look below...