News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
23 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
22 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

22 great pictures of Sheffield United fans and players in Bramall Lane promotion party

Over 30,000 fans were at Bramall Lane on Saturday for Sheffield United’s final home match of the season which doubled-up as a promotion party for players and supporters.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST

United celebrated in style with a 4-1 win over Preston North End thanks to goals from Anel Ahmedhozic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said afterwards: “I’m delighted with the performance. I think the promotion is finally starting to sink in now.

“After the semi-final at Wembley I saw a lot of fans and I said I just wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and the same went for today. The attitude and application has been top. The turnaround from Wednesday to Saturday is hard at the best of times but the professionalism between then and now has been brilliant.

MORE: 'Class', 'Deserved ovation' - Sheffield United player ratings gallery from 4-1 Preston win

“We didn’t take our chances at the start of the second half, then they equalised and for those 10 minutes I was fuming! We went on and got the victory we deserved in the end.

“I’ve said before this is not my team. The team belongs to the players and the club belongs to the fans and I don’t mind driving that home. Getting promotion has got to be everything you’re about. We’ve got players who’ve had a few promotions and the young lads will definitely have learnt from them.

“Before next season we could lose players who we’d never be able to afford a replacement for. We’ve got them in the building already and we’ll do everything we can to keep them.”

MORE: Sheffield United have laid out the promotion blueprint, former Sheffield Wednesday striker says

Sheffield, England, 29th April 2023. lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd in front of the Kop during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

1. Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane

Sheffield, England, 29th April 2023. lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd in front of the Kop during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Sheffield Utd fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

2. Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane

Sheffield Utd fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd celebrates at the end during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

3. Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd celebrates at the end during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd celebrates at the end during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

4. Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd celebrates at the end during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomBramall LanePreston North EndOli McBurnieJohn Fleck