22 great pictures of Sheffield United fans and players in Bramall Lane promotion party

Over 30,000 fans were at Bramall Lane on Saturday for Sheffield United’s final home match of the season which doubled-up as a promotion party for players and supporters.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said afterwards: “I’m delighted with the performance. I think the promotion is finally starting to sink in now.

“After the semi-final at Wembley I saw a lot of fans and I said I just wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and the same went for today. The attitude and application has been top. The turnaround from Wednesday to Saturday is hard at the best of times but the professionalism between then and now has been brilliant.

“We didn’t take our chances at the start of the second half, then they equalised and for those 10 minutes I was fuming! We went on and got the victory we deserved in the end.

“I’ve said before this is not my team. The team belongs to the players and the club belongs to the fans and I don’t mind driving that home. Getting promotion has got to be everything you’re about. We’ve got players who’ve had a few promotions and the young lads will definitely have learnt from them.

“Before next season we could lose players who we’d never be able to afford a replacement for. We’ve got them in the building already and we’ll do everything we can to keep them.”

1 . Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane Sheffield, England, 29th April 2023. lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd in front of the Kop during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane Sheffield Utd fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd celebrates at the end during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield United fans and players' promotion party at Bramall Lane lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd celebrates at the end during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales