22 great pictures of Sheffield United fans and players in Bramall Lane promotion party
Over 30,000 fans were at Bramall Lane on Saturday for Sheffield United’s final home match of the season which doubled-up as a promotion party for players and supporters.
United celebrated in style with a 4-1 win over Preston North End thanks to goals from Anel Ahmedhozic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom said afterwards: “I’m delighted with the performance. I think the promotion is finally starting to sink in now.
“After the semi-final at Wembley I saw a lot of fans and I said I just wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and the same went for today. The attitude and application has been top. The turnaround from Wednesday to Saturday is hard at the best of times but the professionalism between then and now has been brilliant.
“We didn’t take our chances at the start of the second half, then they equalised and for those 10 minutes I was fuming! We went on and got the victory we deserved in the end.
“I’ve said before this is not my team. The team belongs to the players and the club belongs to the fans and I don’t mind driving that home. Getting promotion has got to be everything you’re about. We’ve got players who’ve had a few promotions and the young lads will definitely have learnt from them.
“Before next season we could lose players who we’d never be able to afford a replacement for. We’ve got them in the building already and we’ll do everything we can to keep them.”
