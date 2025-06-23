More changes in the coaching department at Sheffield United after the arrival of Ruben Selles

Another Sheffield United man is set to depart Bramall Lane this week, The Star can reveal, as the Ruben Selles era gets under way in South Yorkshire. The Spaniard replaced Chris Wilder at the Blades helm last week after a decision was taken on his future.

As well as Wilder, No.2 Alan Knill and coach Matt Prestridge also left United. At the time there was no confirmation about what would happen to the rest of United’s front-line staff, including coaches Jack Lester and Micky Collins along with goalkeeping specialist Matt Duke.

And The Star understands that Lester will be the next to depart after a decision on his future was also taken. Sheffield-born Lester was promoted from an academy coaching role by former Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom and remained at Bramall Lane after Heckingbottom was sacked, working under Wilder and Knill.

But the manager’s departure was bound to have a knock-on effect in terms of staff, with new man Selles bringing in two of his own men with whom he has a prior association.

Sportimage

Who is Ruben Selles bringing in to Sheffield United?

Former Hull and Reading men James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland will link up with Selles for a third time at Bramall Lane.

Speaking in his first interview since being unveiled as the new Blades boss, Selles confirmed: “James and Toby have been working with me and my previous clubs in England, and they have been fundamental for my success.

“So obviously every time I speak about myself, I speak about them. We are also working to bring a coach with a little bit more experience with us. So we will have some new faces and things like that.”

Selles, who is set to face the local media later this week in one of his first official acts since succeeding Wilder, also confirmed his intention to appoint a more experienced coach to his back room team alongside Oliver-Pearce and Loveland.