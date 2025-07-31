1 . Michael Cooper 6

Made a smart stop with his first involvement as Guessand looked to break the deadlock but Cooper was equal to the effort down low. Repelled the Nice man again on the half-hour mark after a quick break from a United corner caught the Blades out, and had little chance with the home side's goals. Had something of a let-off with 15 minutes to go when McCallum's backpass rolled under his foot and then wide of United's goal, but it wasn't the last mix-up as Burrows' comedic own goal beat his own goalkeeper and found the bottom corner. Ended his evening's work with a good save to repel Jansson's effort after he sent McCallum one way and then the other | Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images