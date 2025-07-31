A horror moment from hapless Harrison Burrows saw Sheffield United’s 100 per cent pre-season record come to an end against Nice last night. The Blades were good value for a result against the Ligue 1 side in the French heat, before Burrows’ bizarre own goal saw the home side run out 3-2 winners.
Earlier Tyrese Campbell had put the Blades ahead with his latest pre-season goal while Ehije Ukaki was also on the scoresheet again, with centre-halves Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic both missing the France trip due to injury and illness respectively.
Here’s how we rated United’s players as Ruben Selles experienced his first taste of defeat as Blades boss...
1. Michael Cooper 6
Made a smart stop with his first involvement as Guessand looked to break the deadlock but Cooper was equal to the effort down low. Repelled the Nice man again on the half-hour mark after a quick break from a United corner caught the Blades out, and had little chance with the home side's goals. Had something of a let-off with 15 minutes to go when McCallum's backpass rolled under his foot and then wide of United's goal, but it wasn't the last mix-up as Burrows' comedic own goal beat his own goalkeeper and found the bottom corner. Ended his evening's work with a good save to repel Jansson's effort after he sent McCallum one way and then the other
| Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images
2. Femi Seriki 6
So often able to use his electric turn of pace to get him out of trouble once a Nice man had squared him up and reduced his options. Got forward when he could, helped by some unselfish work from Brooks. Still shows some signs of being really raw but his unpredictability makes him a dangerous proposition and as things stand there's a huge opportunity ahead for him to start the season as United's first-choice right-back
| Eleanor Freeman
3. Dovydas Sasnauskas 7
Given another chance at centre half after Robinson and Ahmedhodzic were ruled out with injury and illness respectively and earned a round of applause from boss Selles early on after a bit of calm defending saw him keep his composure, and the ball, under pressure in a tight area. But Moffi got the better of him soon after in a similar situation and Guessand had the chance as a result, with Cooper coming to United’s rescue. But overall it was another decent display from a young man who is very highly-rated at the Lane, and it's easy to see why
| Sportimage
4. Rhys Norrington-Davies 5
Deputised again for Robinson on the left of central defence but could only half-clear the danger into the middle for Nice’s equaliser just before the break, with Sanson dragging the home side level by converting a cross/shot from the left. More valuable minutes in the tank as he recovers from his nightmare injury spell before he made way with 20 minutes to go
| Sportimage
