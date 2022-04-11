Nearly three decades have passed since the two men first crossed paths. But the words of the late and legendary youth team coach, who nurtured ‘Fergie’s Fledglings’ still resonate with the 44-year-old to this very day.

“He told me,” Heckingbottom says, reflecting upon the moment Harrison pulled him aside, “That no one really becomes a professional footballer until they’ve reached 100 games. Up until then, you’re proving yourself, showing that you can do it. Honestly, looking back, it’s probably one of the most important things anyone has ever said to me throughout my time in the sport. And, do you know what? It’s so, so true.”

Now manager of Sheffield United, Heckingbottom didn’t make the grade with the 20-time champions of England. But he did, after entering Sunderland’s youth programme following his departure from Old Trafford, go on to enjoy a successful playing career which saw him make nearly 450 senior appearances for the likes of Scarborough, Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ten years after retiring, and two since joining the staff of his hometown club Barnsley, Heckingbottom finds himself tasked with attempting to lead a squad stuffed to the gills with young talent into the Premier League. The tough love he shows teenagers such as Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula, plus 20-year-old defender Kacper Lopata, traces back to his days under the tutelage of Harrison; who, after grooming Norman Whiteside for first team action, then gifted Sir Alex Ferguson David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

Sheffield United youngster Kyron Gordon with Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“It’s one of the reasons I don’t like saying good things about them,” Heckingbottom admits, despite being fiercely protective of Bramall Lane’s next generation following his spell in charge of United’s under-23’s. “They get enough of that on social media and in the mainstream media too.

“Journalists write stories focusing on the good things about them usually, because they know they’ve done something good and they know those stories will sell.

“At that age, they read it all and there’s nothing you can do about it. But what these lads have also got to realise is that you’re not just a good player because loads of people are telling you that or tons of positive stuff is getting put out there about you.

“What does make you a good player is how you learn, how you apply yourself and your self-awareness. Those are the things that really count.”

Will Osula is impressing behind the scenes at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sixth in the Championship table with five matches remaining, two of which will be staged over the Easter weekend, the injury issues which have seen Jebbison, Osula and Lopata accelerated through the system have eased a little of late. Kyron Gordon, aged 19, was one of Heckingbottom’s go-to centre-halves until Filip Uremovic’s arrival last month while Nickseon Gomis and Oliver Arblaster also featured on the bench when John Fleck and Enda Stevens were ruled-out of action.

Still, with Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Jayden Bogle all nursing long-term problems, United remain only one or two knocks away from another selection crisis.

Having initially joined United to help oversee their academy, Heckingbottom has long been an advocate of sending its best students out on loan. Now aged 44, he highlights how a spell at the McCain Stadium under Mick Wadsworth, who would later work with Bobby Robson at Newcastle, proved crucial to his own development. And, 24 seasons later, convinced him that Lopata (Southend), Jebbison (Burton Albion) and Arblaster (Bradford Park Avenue) could also benefit from experiencing life lower down the pyramid. Another of Heckingbottom’s proteges, full-back Femi Seriki, was recently placed with Boston to broaden his horizons.

Daniel Jebbison has enjoyed a taste of first team action in recent weeks: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“When Mick took me to Scarborough, it was brilliant for me,” Heckingbottom explains. “Glyn Snodin was youth team coach, his brother Ian was in the side and people like Gary Bennett, the old Sunderland defender, were also there. They were great for a young player like me and taught me so much.

“There were people there, the win bonus you might get made a real difference to their families,” he continues. “Mick and the others had high-standards and, being in an environment where you had to fight, it was such an eye-opener.”

“Jebbo learnt so much going to Burton,” he continues. “Working under someone like Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, one of the best strikers of his era, how could he not. He’s had a few run outs for us lately and although he’s done some good things, he’s not scored. If he had done, then the press and fans would have been raving about him. But he’s still be the same player, still needing to work on the same things. That’s why I don’t ever go overboard or get carried away. One slightly better cross, for instance, doesn’t make them any different.”

After drawing with AFC Bournemouth last weekend, United resume their push for top six qualification when Reading visit South Yorkshire on Friday before travelling to Bristol City 72 hours later.