Gomis was among a number of youngsters selected by United manager Paul Heckingbottom for the visit to Blackpool 14 months ago, as his first season in charge delivered a play-off finish. Heckingbottom’s side won automatic promotion from the Championship last term, despite being placed under a transfer embargo just before Gomis’ switch was sanctioned. Reports in Europe stated that Beerschot, who like United are owned by Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had an option to acquire Gomis on a permanent basis. If true, they have elected not to trigger this clause with the Frenchman heading back to Bramall Lane where he remains under contract until next summer.