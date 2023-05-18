Gomis was among a number of youngsters selected by United manager Paul Heckingbottom for the visit to Blackpool 14 months ago, as his first season in charge delivered a play-off finish. Heckingbottom’s side won automatic promotion from the Championship last term, despite being placed under a transfer embargo just before Gomis’ switch was sanctioned. Reports in Europe stated that Beerschot, who like United are owned by Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had an option to acquire Gomis on a permanent basis. If true, they have elected not to trigger this clause with the Frenchman heading back to Bramall Lane where he remains under contract until next summer.
Beerschot, who finished third in the Challenger Pro League behind SK Beveren and Molenbeek, also released Leo Seydoux, Abraham Okyere and Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui after failing to regain the top-flight status they surrendered a year ago.
Like Gomis, who made only one substitute appearance under their head coach Andreas Wieland, Seydoux has been acquired on a temporary basis; this time from Westerlo.
Meanwhile, Beerschot have made their first new signing of the close season after capturing Simion Michez from Anderlecht’s ‘Futures’ squad. The 21-year-old can operate in a variety of positions and worked with now Burnley manager Vincent Kompany during his spell in charge at Lotto Park.