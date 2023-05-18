News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United youngster leaves Belgium as sister club makes first summer signing

Nickseon Gomis has returned to Sheffield United after completing his loan at sister club Beerschot.The 21-year-old, who can operate in either defence or midfield, enjoyed only limited opportunities during his stay in Belgium having moved to the Olympisch Stadion in January.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 18th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Gomis was among a number of youngsters selected by United manager Paul Heckingbottom for the visit to Blackpool 14 months ago, as his first season in charge delivered a play-off finish. Heckingbottom’s side won automatic promotion from the Championship last term, despite being placed under a transfer embargo just before Gomis’ switch was sanctioned. Reports in Europe stated that Beerschot, who like United are owned by Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had an option to acquire Gomis on a permanent basis. If true, they have elected not to trigger this clause with the Frenchman heading back to Bramall Lane where he remains under contract until next summer.

Nickseon Gomis has returned to Sheffield United from Beerschot: Simon Bellis / SportimageNickseon Gomis has returned to Sheffield United from Beerschot: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Beerschot, who finished third in the Challenger Pro League behind SK Beveren and Molenbeek, also released Leo Seydoux, Abraham Okyere and Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui after failing to regain the top-flight status they surrendered a year ago.

Like Gomis, who made only one substitute appearance under their head coach Andreas Wieland, Seydoux has been acquired on a temporary basis; this time from Westerlo.

Meanwhile, Beerschot have made their first new signing of the close season after capturing Simion Michez from Anderlecht’s ‘Futures’ squad. The 21-year-old can operate in a variety of positions and worked with now Burnley manager Vincent Kompany during his spell in charge at Lotto Park.

The Sheffield United youngster moved to Belgium in January: Simon Bellis/SportimageThe Sheffield United youngster moved to Belgium in January: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
