Local rivals eyeing up transfer swoop for Sheffield United midfielder after impressive full debut

Rotherham United are keen on a loan deal for Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck before the transfer window slams shut. The 19-year-old caught the eye of Unitedites with a composed full debut in last week’s EFL Cup win over Wrexham, and subsequently put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Bramall Lane.

Peck featured for United in pre-season and has also come off the bench in both of their Championship games so far, victory away at Preston and a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to QPR. With fellow midfielders Vini Souza and Gus Hamer expected to be the subject of more transfer interest before next Friday’s deadline, and Oliver Arblaster being monitored by a number of top-flight clubs, United are keen to not rush into a decision and leave themselves short in the middle of the park.

But the option of exposing the 19-year-old to regular first-team football in League One also has its advantages for his development, especially if boss Chris Wilder does manage to strengthen his own squad before the window slams shut. There has already been initial contact from Rotherham over a loan deal for Peck, who could follow in the footsteps of his young teammate Femi Seriki who spent time at the New York Stadium last season.

Speaking to our sister ‘paper, the Rotherham Advertiser, about interest in Peck, Millers assistant boss Paul Raynor said: “I wouldn't really want to elaborate on that. He's a very good player and I'm sure he's on the radar of a number of clubs. If he became available, I'm sure we'd have an interest.

“There are no developments on that tonight. I'm sure Rob [Scott, director of recruitment], the gaffer and myself will be in dialogue tomorrow. We are looking to recruit. If another club get somebody in, maybe that gives them the chance to let a younger player go out. It can change minute by minute, day by day. I'm sure Rob and the gaffer will be all over it.”

As we revealed earlier this week, Peck has a number of admirers in League One as well as the Millers. Speaking after penning his new deal, until the summer of 2028, the former Arsenal youngster said: “Since coming here at 16, I've always said that it felt like home, so I'm pleased to sign. There's still a lot for me to do. I've made a couple of stepping stones so far but there is a lot more to come.”