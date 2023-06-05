News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Former Sheffield United wonderkid now homeless after remarkable spiral
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Sheffield United youngster can use international call to mount serious challenge

Sai Sachdev can use his inclusion in the England squad set to compete at the under-18’s International Tournament of Lisbon later this month as an opportunity to reignite his push for a first team place at Bramall Lane.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST
Sai Sachdev of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageSai Sachdev of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sai Sachdev of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The defender made his senior debut for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last season, featuring as a second-half substitute during October’s visit to Stoke City. United’s coaching staff expected the teenager to go on and challenge for a start after being impressed by his performances at development level. But Sachdev’s progress was interrupted by an untimely injury, with more established and senior professionals duly making their own returns to fitness shortly later.

MORE: United urged to expand

Now recovered, Sachdev’s work at Bramall Lane has been rewarded by the Young Lions, with Neil Ryan naming him in a 23 strong party for the trip to Portugal. He joins players from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on the plane to Europe ahead of Friday’s meeting with Norway. Ryan’s charges then face Australia on Sunday before facing the host nation next week.

Sai Sachdev with other members of Sheffield United's development programme: David Klein / SportimageSai Sachdev with other members of Sheffield United's development programme: David Klein / Sportimage
Sai Sachdev with other members of Sheffield United's development programme: David Klein / Sportimage
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ryan’s picks are expected to go on and form the core of the side which represents England at the forthcoming European under-19 championships, with the first qualifying round scheduled to take place in October.

Sachdev was playing what Heckingbottom described as “park football” in his native Leicestershire when he was invited to join United’s renowned academy, whose recent graduates include Harry Maguire, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Kyle Walker. Sachdev helped United reach the Professional National Development League final towards the end of last month.

MORE: Specialist help could be enlisted

MORE: Ex-Blade destined for the very top

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomEnglandBramall LaneStoke CityManchester City