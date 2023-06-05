Sheffield United youngster can use international call to mount serious challenge

Sai Sachdev can use his inclusion in the England squad set to compete at the under-18’s International Tournament of Lisbon later this month as an opportunity to reignite his push for a first team place at Bramall Lane.

The defender made his senior debut for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last season, featuring as a second-half substitute during October’s visit to Stoke City. United’s coaching staff expected the teenager to go on and challenge for a start after being impressed by his performances at development level. But Sachdev’s progress was interrupted by an untimely injury, with more established and senior professionals duly making their own returns to fitness shortly later.

Now recovered, Sachdev’s work at Bramall Lane has been rewarded by the Young Lions, with Neil Ryan naming him in a 23 strong party for the trip to Portugal. He joins players from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on the plane to Europe ahead of Friday’s meeting with Norway. Ryan’s charges then face Australia on Sunday before facing the host nation next week.

Ryan’s picks are expected to go on and form the core of the side which represents England at the forthcoming European under-19 championships, with the first qualifying round scheduled to take place in October.