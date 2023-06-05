Although he plans to enter the Premier League with a streamlined squad, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom would like to enlarge the club’s coaching staff in order to make its operations even more effective behind the scenes.

Before United’s automatic promotion from the Championship was confirmed two months ago, the 45-year-old outlined plans to increase the pool of knowledge his players can draw upon at the Randox Health Academy training complex.

Heckingbottom’s assistant Stuart McCall, the former Scotland, Rangers and Everton midfielder, provides specialist tutorials for those who deployed in central areas while head of development Jack Lester, a centre-forward before entering the world of coaching, does the same for its attackers. Both have been credited with improving the performance levels of their respective students and although Heckingbottom works closely with United’s defenders, he accepts that as manager he must sometimes take a broader view of the issues likely to affect his team.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Jack Lester (right) and Stuart McCall (left): Darren Staples / Sportimage

Bramall Lane’s hierarchy have previously proven receptive to Heckingbottom’s argument about the benefits gained from hiring specialist help, with sources revealing that a sprint coach spent several days working with United during the second-half of a campaign which also saw them reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Now, given the financial rewards membership of the PL brings, it seems likely that Heckingbottom will press for such expertise to become a permanent feature of life at United - providing their budget allows.

“It’s something you are seeing more and more in football these days,” Heckingbottom said, referring to the trend of working with specialists in particular fields. “And that’s because people see the value in it. The margins (between success and failure) can be so slim, any advantage you can get are capable of making a big difference. I appreciate that some (clubs) can bring in a lot more than us, because of what they’ve got available to them. But it’s something that I’m interested in, definitely.”

“Everyone here is of the same mindset,” he added. “That’s to get the very best, to squeeze everything possible, out of what we’ve got. That’s the aim and what we have to do.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom works closely with defender such as John Egan: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

United finished second in the table and 11 points clear of third placed Luton Town, who later went up via the play-offs, after winning more than half of their outings last season. But Heckingbottom accepts there will be a leap in class between the two divisions, meaning that as well as drafting-in reinforcements, United must also squeeze even more out of their existing players and staff members.

And that could involve recruiting specialists, who work on improving a specific aspect of sport, before August’s return to action.

“I definitely think there’s worth in it,” Heckingbottom continued, during an interview about the art of coaching earlier this year. “Like I say, even the smallest of percentages can see big results. We always try and improve, not only everything that we’re doing as a club but also individually as well, on a regular basis. That’s how you get better, progress. It has to be the mindset.”