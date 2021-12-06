Sheffield United youngster Antwoine Hackford praised by boss after debut goal in Alfreton Town victory
Billy Heath, the Alfreton Town manager, was full of praise for Antwoine Hackford after the on-loan Sheffield United youngster marked his debut for the National League North side with a goal in their 2-1 victory at Curzon Ashton at the weekend.
Hackford, who made his Premier League debut for the Blades last season, signed on loan for Town last week and put them 2-0 ahead against Curzon less than a minute into the second half.
Alfreton, who had former Blades goalkeeper and academy coach George Willis in goal, went ahead after 15 seconds through Bailey Hobson before Curzon pulled one back 14 minutes from time.
Hackford was replaced a minute later, with Heath admitting he “just ran out of a steam a little bit” on his introduction to National League North football.
“He was fantastic,” Heath, who was without four key players for the game, added. “It’s not the way he’s used to playing, and I don’t just mean our style of football. Just Conference North.
“It’s totally foreign to him but he was honest and worked himself into the ground, and got himself a goal.
“It was a really good finish. He wants to be a part of it and he's done well.
“Like all the players, he gave everything and I'm really, really proud of them.
“I think a lot of people looked at our teamsheet and thought it was maybe a foregone conclusion. But I think we came out on the right side of it, because we deserved to.”