Hackford, who made his Premier League debut for the Blades last season, signed on loan for Town last week and put them 2-0 ahead against Curzon less than a minute into the second half.

Alfreton, who had former Blades goalkeeper and academy coach George Willis in goal, went ahead after 15 seconds through Bailey Hobson before Curzon pulled one back 14 minutes from time.

Antwoine Hackford is Sheffield United's youngest ever Premier League player: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Hackford was replaced a minute later, with Heath admitting he “just ran out of a steam a little bit” on his introduction to National League North football.

“He was fantastic,” Heath, who was without four key players for the game, added. “It’s not the way he’s used to playing, and I don’t just mean our style of football. Just Conference North.

“It’s totally foreign to him but he was honest and worked himself into the ground, and got himself a goal.

“It was a really good finish. He wants to be a part of it and he's done well.

“Like all the players, he gave everything and I'm really, really proud of them.