Sheffield United's on-loan Burton Albion striker Daniel Jebbison goes head-to-head with former Blades for PFA award - Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale also nominated

Sheffield United’s on-loan striker Daniel Jebbison will go head-to-head with two former Blades strikers after being shortlisted for the PFA League One fans’ player of the month award for November.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:56 am

Jebbison is on loan at Burton Albion in League One, and scored four goals in November in victories over Burton, Accrington and Doncaster Rovers.

Joe Ironside and Conor Washington, former Blades now of Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic respectively, are also on the shortlist, alongside Scott Twine of MK Dons, Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness and Callum Lang of Wigan Athletic.

Another ex-Blade in Aaron Ramsdale is also shortlisted for the Premier League award after some impressive displays for Arsenal.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Osborn focused on life at Blades despite taking first steps in coaching career

Voting is now open with Blades fans able to vote for Jebbison at this link.

In the EFL Championship the six nominees are Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Ben Brereton-Diaz (Blackburn Rovers), Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Baxter and George Honeyman (Hull City).

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Daniel Jebbison of Burton Albion battles for possession with Nathan Smith of Port Vale (Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Daniel JebbisonPFABladesAaron Ramsdale