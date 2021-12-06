Jebbison is on loan at Burton Albion in League One, and scored four goals in November in victories over Burton, Accrington and Doncaster Rovers.

Joe Ironside and Conor Washington, former Blades now of Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic respectively, are also on the shortlist, alongside Scott Twine of MK Dons, Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness and Callum Lang of Wigan Athletic.

Another ex-Blade in Aaron Ramsdale is also shortlisted for the Premier League award after some impressive displays for Arsenal.

Voting is now open with Blades fans able to vote for Jebbison at this link.

In the EFL Championship the six nominees are Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Ben Brereton-Diaz (Blackburn Rovers), Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Baxter and George Honeyman (Hull City).