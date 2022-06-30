The teenager made his third appearance of the tournament, which is being staged in Slovakia, towards the end of this week’s semi-final victory over Italy. That result saw Ian Foster’s side advance to the showpiece in Trnava, where they will face Israel for the right to be crowned kings of Europe.

The Young Lions last lifted the trophy in 2017, when they defeated Portugal. Chelsea midfielder Mount, Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur and Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from United 11 months ago, were all part of that success.

England and Israel, who were beaten by Foster’s charges during the group stages, have both qualified for the forthcoming under-20 World Cup after progressing through the competition.

Jebbison, aged 18, pressed his claims for a starting role by scoring during England’s win over Serbia before also stepping off the bench against their forthcoming opponents.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison is on duty with England: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Alex Scott of Bristol City and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah were both on target as Italy were dispatched 2-1, after Fabio Miretti had earlier broken the deadlock from the penalty spot.

Jebbison, who also qualifies for Canada and Jamaica, was named in Foster’s squad after making 34 senior appearances for both United and Burton Albion - where he spent the first half of the campaign on loan - last season.

He is expected to link-up with United during their warm weather training camp in Portugal, where they will also face Casa Pia in a friendly.

Daniel Jebbison (R) controls the ball during the UEFA Under-19 European Championship semi-final between England and Italy: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images