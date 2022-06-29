Officials at the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport asked for the first round tie to be staged on Thursday 11 August rather than 48 hours earlier as originally planned to assist with their staging of the Commonwealth Games, which are taking place in the West Midlands that month.

United’s administrators are now holding talks with their counterparts at the Riverside and the Stadium of Light to reschedule their clashes with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad.

Although both clubs have agreed, meaning those matches are now set to go ahead on Sunday 14 August and Wednesday 17 August, The Star understands a kick-off time for the trip to Teesside has yet to be decided. The switches are unlikely to be confirmed until it is decided when the contest with Chris Wilder’s men will begin. Wilder, Heckingbottom’s predecessor in South Yorkshire, twice led United to promotion.

United are believed to have been informed of the DCMS’ desire to move their trip to Albion soon after the programmes for the 2022/23 campaign were published last week. It remains unclear, however, why the CG’s were not factored into the calendars the English Football League released six days ago.

United, who have yet to unveil their first signing of the summer transfer window, will begin their latest push for the top-flight at Watford on August 1st, before hosting Millwall and Sunderland. The away games at Middlesbrough and The Hawthorns are sandwiched in between those matches.

