Apparently destined to join Millwall after finishing last season on loan at The Den, Burke has elected to join the four-time Bundesliga champions instead following talks with their head coach Ole Werner.

The switch sees Burke return to the country where he spent a season with Red Bull Leipzig earlier in his career, before being unveiled by West Bromwich Albion and then United.

Oliver Burke in action for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Signed by Chris Wilder two years ago, as part of a swap plus cash deal which saw Callum Robinson head to The Hawthorns, Burke struggled to cement a place in United’s starting eleven with opportunities proving even more limited following the now Middlesbrough chief’s departure.

But Bremen’s decision to invest what United have described as an “undisclosed sum” in order to secure his services suggests Burke’s stock in Germany remains high. Although not thought to be a significant amount, United supporters will hope the attacker’s departure heralds the start of this summer’s recruitment drive at Bramall Lane after Heckingbottom confirmed he is more focused on new arrivals rather than negotiating exits.

Bremen were promoted back to the top-flight after finishing second in Bundesliga 2, three points ahead of Hamburg who were defeated by Hertha Berlin in the end of term play-offs.

Oliver Burke has joined Werder Bremen: Simon Bellis/Sportimage