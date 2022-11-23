Paul Heckingbottom’s side entered the World Cup break second in the table, three points behind leaders Burnley and two ahead of third placed Blackburn Rovers, after winning 11 of their opening 21 matches so far this term.

But explaining why he is not interested in comparing his squad to other teams in the division, the United manager said: “We will always judge ourselves against ourselves, not up against anyone else and I mean that with no disrespect. I just think when we hit our levels, we are more than a match for anyone.”

United’s results have been achieved in spite of, not because of, the situation at Bramall Lane where injuries have wreaked havoc with Heckingbottom’s selections since August. Around a dozen senior professionals missed their last assignment before the pause in the domestic fixture schedule; a potentially awkward visit to Cardiff City. But United prevailed when George Baldock, who had declared himself available for selection despite receiving treatment for a fitness issue of his own, scored the only goal of the game after the interval.

Some of those who sat out the trip to Wales are hopeful of returning when Huddersfield Town make the short journey to South Yorkshire next month, with Heckingbottom recently suggesting that Sander Berge, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are among those to enter the closing stages of their rehabilitation programmes.

United’s coaching staff are adamant they will continue to encourage those under their command to take risks between now and the end of the campaign, calculating that a high-energy and aggressive approach best suits the options at their disposal.

“It’s about identifying what we’re good at,” said Heckingbottom. “What is important for us to be at our best.

“We want to be aggressive, change tempo when we make passes. We want to risk the ball. It’s not about the stats or the possession, because that’s why I’m not interested in them. It’s about the quality of the chances created and taking them.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, pictured with striker Oli McBurnie, wants his team to take risks: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United have strong defenders, such as John Egan (left) and exciting attackers like Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

