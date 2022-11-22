Having entered the World Cup break ranked second in the Championship table, United compete five times in the space of only 24 days when they return to action next month.

Despite seeing injuries wreak havoc with his team selections of late, Heckingbottom has warned it would be a mistake for United to change their attitude or approach, saying: “You have to treat every single game as if it is your last one. That’s the message, that’s the atmosphere, we always try and create. We want that environment and that culture among the group.

“In this division, if you ever ease up or aren’t quite at your levels then you can come unstuck. So right the way through, we’ve got to be right on it.”

After granting the majority of his squad a week off following their win over Cardiff City, United’s preparations for December 10th’s visit of Huddersfield Town have now begun in earnest with a series of behind-closed-doors friendlies scheduled ahead of the meeting with Mark Fotheringham’s men.

United then face Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Blackpool before travelling to Queens Park Rangers for their first assignment of 2023.

Sander Berge, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Tommy Doyle were among the dozen senior professionals forced to sit out the trip to the Welsh capital. But Heckingbottom hopes at least three of those could be available for selection ahead of Town’s visit.

John Egan is understood to have emerged unscathed from the Republic of Ireland’s friendlies with Norway and Malta, having completed both despite Heckingbottom’s call for international managers to consider the demands being placed on many of those under his command.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is refusing to go easy on his team: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We always try and be at full throttle, every single time we step out onto the pitch,” said Heckingbottom. “If you want to achieve, that’s the way it has to be. Nothing ever comes easy. You’ve got to ggive everything, every single time.”