With preparations for next month’s game against Huddersfield Town set to begin in earnest next week, coaching staff at Bramall Lane hope some of the 12 senior professionals who missed United’s final outing before the World Cup break will receive the all-clear ahead of the meeting with Mark Fotheringam’s side.

But with Heckingbottom telling The Star there is “no guarantee” his squad will enjoy a clean bill of health between now and the end of the campaign, the 45-year-old has attempted to put a positive slant on what, at times, has been a desperately difficult situation.

“When someone is missing, that means there’s a chance for someone else,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s how we’ve got to view this, so everyone has got to make sure they are ready to come in at any given moment.”

“If you come in, and you do well, then that’s going to set you up, isn’t it.” he added. “There’s countless examples you can give about people who have come in, when something has happened to someone else, and then really flown from there.”

“Who is to say, when we come back, that we don’t get injuries again? If we do, we still have to deal with it,” Heckingbottom cautioned. “If that happens, the way we have to look at it is that it’s providing opportunities. It also reminds us why it’s so important to think about the squad, not just an eleven. There’s no such thing.”

Sheffield United's Jordan Amissah, Sai Sachdev and Andre Brooks were all on duty at the weekend: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Paul Heckingbottom hopes Sheffield United's injury problems begin clearing up soon: Darren Staples / Sportimage