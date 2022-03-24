The defender had his contract with Rubin Kazin suspended because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has joined United on a deal initially until the end of the season.

Here’s what a selection of Blades fans made of the move on social media ...

@utd109: You Filip my senses

@SufcLee: Sounds great & we need the bodies

@FreddyTheFud: Absolutely no idea how good he is but fact he's an international should suggest he's got a bit. Happy to see us being proactive by taking advantage of the special window FIFA created regards the Russian and Ukrainian league suspensions.

@WillJ_S2: No idea who he is but seems like a good signing to make outside the transfer window with international experience and top flight football. Cheers Putin

Vittorio Perugini of Italy U21 competes for the ball with Sheffield United new boy Filip Uremovic of Croatia (Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

@jd_eyefortalent: He's been Rubin Kazan's captain for the last couple of years, also he's a Croatian international. Reasons to get excited, he's class.

@goodolblade: An outstanding bit of opportunism

@M_Eggy1: Good luck to anyone that comes up with a song for him.

@blademen77: Where did that come from

@a_sufc: Could be a great signing this

@mrdavidsykes: His Nickname is “The Doktor”. Love it

@PaddysMad: Still time for 1 more

@jonathonchapma2: Only affordable due to a war, that's the United way

@1JonDavies1988: Charlie Goode not coming back or season over for Basham

@BladeDinno: Always been a massive fan after first hearing about him 6 minutes ago