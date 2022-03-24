Sheffield United spring surprise signing after Croatian international signs from Russian side Rubin Kazan

Filip Uremovic of Croatia has signed for Sheffield United: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage

Filip Uremović, 25, has signed for the Blades initially until the end of the season, having recently had his contract with Russian side Rubin Kazan suspended.

The signing bolsters United depleted defensive resources between now and the end of the season, amid a remarkable injury crisis that has seen their back line decimated.

The defender has played six times for the Croatian national team and was at Bramall Lane at the weekend to watch United’s 2-0 victory over Barnsley, before being officially unveiled as a Blade today.

"Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about, they've watched him since he played for Croatia U21s, but financially he's always been out of the club's reach.