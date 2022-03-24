Filip Uremović's first words as a Sheffield United player after signing from Russian side Rubin Kazan

Filip Uremović, the Croatian international, watched Sheffield United’s derby victory over Barnsley on Saturday before putting pen to paper on a deadline-beating deal until the end of the season.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:35 pm

The defender, aged 25, was previously of Russian side Rubin Kazan but saw his contract at former Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky’s side suspended because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A six-cap Croatian international, Uremović’s signing – just in time before the 5pm EFL deadline for registrations for the rest of the campaign - will bolster United’s depleted central defensive options after Chris Basham and Charlie Goode both picked up injuries recently.

Blades sign Croatian international to bolster defensive options

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"This is a really big club, and it is an honour and privilege to now have an opportunity to play here,” he said after signing for the Blades.

“I hope we will achieve our goals this season.

"It was a busy day on Saturday, I flew in from Croatia and watched the victory over Barnsley and it was an important three points. It was quite a good performance and we showed we were the better team.

"The atmosphere was really good, and I was happy to see so many people.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (R) vies for the ball with Croatia's new Sheffield United defender Filip Uremovic (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

What ex-England U21 boss said about management return after Blades chance

“It was a very quick deal after what happened with me in Russia last week, I got an offer from United, and I am very happy to be here."

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed Uremović has been a long-term target of United’s, but has always been out of their financial reach.

"Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended,” Heckingbottom added.

“After someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully, he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term."

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Chris BashamBarnsleyPaul HeckingbottomUkraine