Morgan Gibbs-White: Sheffield United in talks with Wolves over star player's future

Aged 21, Gibbs-White has been a revelation since arriving at Bramall Lane on a season long loan - transforming United’s attacking play by scoring three goals and creating another two in only six appearances.

That has sparked concerns Bruno Lage, Joknaovic’s counterpart at Wolves, could request he is recalled to Molineux during the January transfer window.

But officials working on the United manager’s behalf are in constant communication with Lage’s employers and have asked to be kept updated about any changes the Portuguese and his technical director Scott Sellars might make to Gibbs-White’s development programme.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jokanovic has spoken in glowing terms about the impact the youngster has made after joining United during the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Speaking soon after his move, Gibbs-White confessed to being aware of the Serb’s interest soon after he started work at the club in July but the deal was not completed for another month.

Also at that point in the season, Lage admitted he would have rather Gibbs-White remained at the club, which may mean that a decision over a potential recall could come down to the player himself.

Lage said: "I prefer him to stay but I need to respect the player and Morgan wants to play more. I respect, a lot, that ambition.

Morgan Gibbs-White is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"I can give chances to improve in training but I don't negotiate about time on the pitch, so I couldn't make the promise and in the end the club and him took the decision to go on loan.

"The way he worked and played for us in the games I can see it is also a good decision for him and he can improve."

Gibbs-White’s presence has allowed Jokanovic to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with its implementation coinciding with a marked improvement in both United’s performances and results. Having failed to win any of their league games before Gibbs-White was unveiled, they are preparing for next weekend’s visit to Stoke City 14th in the table and six points behind the top six with 35 matches of the fixture schedule remaining.