Despite leaping to the defence of United’s squad ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Nottingham Forest - “For, my guys are the best in the world” - the former Yugoslavia international told The Star that addressing some of its “imbalances” could help his team become more consistent following a frustrating start to the season.

Confirming he wants to sign “two wingers and a holding midfielder” when the market reopens, Jokanovic said: “It is not the time to talk about (new) players. I am talking more about positions and characteristics. I don’t mention (specific) names. But it is simple that we need to find some sort of balance.”

“At the moment, I need to put some players in completely different positions,” he continued. “There exists some criticism of Oliver Norwood for example, and of course he can play better as all of us, including me, can look to do better.

“But the characteristics, players who play in this position, they are not easy to find in this squad. And if they were, let them breathe sometimes and not play all the minutes. More competition for places is always good. For example, we play with two centre-halves at the moment. But if we go with three, then we have four here and that is not enough.”

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, United handed Jokanovic, a promotion winner with both Watford and Fulham, the task of trying to lead them back into the top-flight. Despite producing impressive displays against the likes of Stoke City, AFC Bournemouth and Peterborough in recent weeks, they travel to the east Midlands 17th in the table after being wracked by inconsistency.

United’s business over the summer was limited to four loan signings and one free transfer and Jokanovic, insisting he is not complaining about “quality”, said: “I don’t want to say what is realistic and what is not. I want to focus on football.

“I don’t want to mention names, because then you talk about the name behind the name and the name behind that name. At the same time, with Oliver for example, I am not complaining about quality because for me, my guys are the best in the world.

“I just want to encourage them and help push them forward. Our situation is about balance. Next, after loans, you need to take extra steps.”

“I can not refresh the team in October or November,” Jokanovic added. “We have some work to do about what we are up to now. I am now focused on other things, before January. We won’t see any new faces before January.

“I need two wingers and a holding midfielder. That is what I will be looking at. But they will not be coming in October. This is my point of view. I don’t consider I have bad players. Just that, in some positions, I don’t have enough people.”