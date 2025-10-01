Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder given punishment warning by former referee after Southampton red card

By George Smith
Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was sent-off during his side’s defeat to Southampton after kicking a football into the crowd.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has admitted he will “not be surprised” if Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is punished with a three-game touchline ban after kicking a ball into the crowd during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday night.

Following a chaotic conclusion to the first half at Bramall Lane, Wilder spotted a lone football on the edge of the pitch as he walked towards the tunnel and he kicked it into the Tony Currie Stand, striking a Blades supporter.

He immediately acknowledged he had accidentally struck a supporter and went straight over to apologise and make sure the supporter in question was okay. However, referee Adam Herczeg, who was at the centre of controversy for much of the evening, brandished a red card, meaning Wilder was forced to watch the second half from the stands.

As a result of his actions, former referee Hackett believes Wilder, who was not allowed to conduct any post-match interviews, could face the possibility of being banned from the touchline for the Blades’ next three matches.

Hackett fears Wilder could face three-game touchline ban

“Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was shown a red card,” Hackett told Football Insider. “Whilst exiting the field of play, he vented his frustration by kicking the ball into the stand. Unfortunately the ball struck a fan.

“The referee was left with little option other than to send Wilder off. When we look back, I can recall Arsenal’s manager at the time, Arsene Wenger, receiving a one-match touchline ban when he kicked the ball down the touchline at Old Trafford.

“In this situation, Wilder booted the ball with some force, and it hit a spectator. The disciplinary review panel using video evidence will look at this action by the Sheffield United manager and determine if a one or three-match ban is appropriate.

“The outcome will take into account his previous record. Because the ball hit the spectator, I will not be surprised if he is sitting in the stands for the next three games.”

Ahead of the upcoming October international break, United travel to Hull City on Saturday lunchtime before welcoming Watford to Bramall Lane and travelling to Ewood Park to face Blackburn on the other side of the pause.

